CX Institutional Purchases 255 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

CX Institutional grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 215.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 96.5% in the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 21,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 134.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 64.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 26,761 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $197.25 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $147.32 and a 12 month high of $201.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.13 and its 200-day moving average is $184.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,963,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at $17,302,951.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total value of $922,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at $17,300,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,963,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,302,951.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

