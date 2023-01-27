CX Institutional Purchases 82 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1,096.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $146.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.98. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.96%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DGX shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.55.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $288,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,904.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $288,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,478,904.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,790 shares of company stock worth $6,678,255. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.