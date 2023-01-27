CX Institutional Raises Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 5.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,073,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,179,397,000 after purchasing an additional 429,519 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Analog Devices by 370.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in Analog Devices by 19.5% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,839,000 after purchasing an additional 726,381 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Analog Devices by 43.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,440,000 after purchasing an additional 994,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Analog Devices by 17.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,015,000 after purchasing an additional 426,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,127. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.14.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $170.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.68 and its 200 day moving average is $158.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $180.01.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

