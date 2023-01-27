CX Institutional Raises Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

CX Institutional raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE opened at $421.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $431.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.38. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $125.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,642 shares of company stock worth $11,186,060 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

