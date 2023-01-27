CX Institutional Reduces Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,075 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PM opened at $104.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.74. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.42.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

See Also

