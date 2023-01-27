CX Institutional Reduces Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CX Institutional reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.0% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 20,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.1% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 17.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 35,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $134.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $121.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.54. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

