CX Institutional Sells 2,574 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

CX Institutional decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $72.30 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $80.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.22.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.