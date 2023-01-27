CX Institutional Sells 3,627 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

CX Institutional lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTUGet Rating) by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Intuit were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $412.55 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $579.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.89 billion, a PE ratio of 62.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $393.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.82.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

