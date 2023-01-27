CX Institutional Trims Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

CX Institutional cut its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Hershey were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,490,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Hershey by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 6.1% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the third quarter worth $202,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HSY. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hershey from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

Hershey Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $220.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.06. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $191.00 and a 1-year high of $242.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $3,240,877.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,692,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total transaction of $1,985,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,147,792.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $3,240,877.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,555 shares in the company, valued at $29,692,123.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,293,587 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.