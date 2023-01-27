CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Holdings Lifted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of CyberArk Software worth $11,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in CyberArk Software by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 86.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CYBR. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.87.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $138.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.99 and a 200-day moving average of $141.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.93 and a beta of 1.04. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $180.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.23. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $152.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

