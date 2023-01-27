D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,019 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 421.5% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,803,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,756,000 after buying an additional 3,074,147 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,322,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,629 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,206,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,921 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,522,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,990,000 after purchasing an additional 728,450 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after purchasing an additional 694,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $96.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.49. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $98.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.20%.

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,770 shares of company stock worth $3,011,976 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

