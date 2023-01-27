Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Director Sells $2,222,510.70 in Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Danaher Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $265.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.89. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DHR. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Danaher by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 19,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in Danaher by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 2,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Danaher by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,380,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $573,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading

