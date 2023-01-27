Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Danaher were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,248,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,122,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Danaher by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Danaher Stock Performance

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,948 shares of company stock valued at $12,646,795 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $265.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.93. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.36%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.