Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $162.00 to $128.00. The stock had previously closed at $73.69, but opened at $69.36. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Datadog shares last traded at $67.40, with a volume of 1,740,046 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DDOG. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.32.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $5,634,901.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,029 shares in the company, valued at $14,925,729.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $5,634,901.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,029 shares in the company, valued at $14,925,729.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $214,411.99. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 149,252 shares in the company, valued at $11,138,676.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,150,006 shares of company stock worth $79,339,605 and have sold 269,888 shares worth $19,904,866. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 294.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1,520.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.25.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

