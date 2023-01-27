David J. Bonenberger Sells 719 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stock

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) insider David J. Bonenberger sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $18,787.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,254.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE:PPL opened at $29.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average is $28.36. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPL

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PPL by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,472,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,369,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,854 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in PPL by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,209,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210,872 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of PPL by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,358,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,891,000 after buying an additional 2,662,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of PPL by 1,052.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,890,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,426,000 after buying an additional 2,640,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PPL to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Stories

