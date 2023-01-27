Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €85.00 ($92.39) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DHER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($97.83) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €80.00 ($86.96) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($105.43) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($70.65) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($59.78) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Delivery Hero Stock Up 3.8 %

ETR:DHER opened at €52.60 ($57.17) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.19. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €23.88 ($25.96) and a fifty-two week high of €103.65 ($112.66). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €44.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €42.65.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

