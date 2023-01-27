DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 917.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 707,543 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.36% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $22,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XRAY opened at $36.86 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $58.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

XRAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

