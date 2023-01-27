DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Position Reduced by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,572 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of DexCom worth $31,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 860.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $106.65 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $134.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.51 and its 200-day moving average is $99.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $769.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DexCom to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,819 shares of company stock valued at $6,294,063 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

