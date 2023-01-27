Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 206.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 10,000.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Diageo by 119.4% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.12) to GBX 2,750 ($34.05) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($67.23) to GBX 5,010 ($62.03) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,113.33.

NYSE:DEO opened at $174.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $212.33.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

