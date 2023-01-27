Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Cut to $168.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $168.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Johnson Rice raised Diamondback Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America lowered Diamondback Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $180.62.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

FANG opened at $149.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.00. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.12.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.03). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 24.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,535,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.