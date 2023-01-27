DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €7.50 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.15) target price on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DIC. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($14.13) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Warburg Research set a €14.60 ($15.87) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Tuesday.

DIC Asset Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ETR DIC opened at €8.85 ($9.62) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.88, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.00. DIC Asset has a 52-week low of €6.51 ($7.08) and a 52-week high of €16.19 ($17.60). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €8.76. The stock has a market cap of $735.90 million and a P/E ratio of 21.32.

About DIC Asset

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

