Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,832 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,222 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,794,000 after acquiring an additional 453,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,017,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,717,000 after acquiring an additional 99,364 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,759,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,359,000 after acquiring an additional 154,028 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,254,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,970,000 after acquiring an additional 368,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 679,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after acquiring an additional 18,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Digital Turbine Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ APPS opened at $16.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.39. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $174.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

