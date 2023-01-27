Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DIISY. HSBC raised Direct Line Insurance Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 225 ($2.79) to GBX 170 ($2.10) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 220 ($2.72) to GBX 185 ($2.29) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 270 ($3.34) to GBX 260 ($3.22) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 278 ($3.44) to GBX 275 ($3.40) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Direct Line Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.86.

Direct Line Insurance Group Trading Up 3.0 %

DIISY opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $17.19.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

