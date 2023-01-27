Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2023

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISYGet Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DIISY. HSBC raised Direct Line Insurance Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 225 ($2.79) to GBX 170 ($2.10) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 220 ($2.72) to GBX 185 ($2.29) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 270 ($3.34) to GBX 260 ($3.22) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 278 ($3.44) to GBX 275 ($3.40) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Direct Line Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.86.

Direct Line Insurance Group Trading Up 3.0 %

DIISY opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $17.19.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY)

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.