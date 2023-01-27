Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (DJW) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07 on February 21st

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, January 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, January 29th. This is an increase from Djerriwarrh Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.
Djerriwarrh Investments Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.
About Djerriwarrh Investments
Featured Stories
- EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
Receive News & Ratings for Djerriwarrh Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Djerriwarrh Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.