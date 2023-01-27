Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Director Stephen Gunn Sells 5,126 Shares of Stock

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) Director Stephen Gunn sold 5,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.19, for a total transaction of C$431,579.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,083,686.75.
Dollarama Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$82.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$23.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$81.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$79.85. Dollarama Inc. has a 1 year low of C$61.28 and a 1 year high of C$85.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.08.
Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Dollarama Inc. will post 3.1500001 earnings per share for the current year.
Dollarama Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOL shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$88.50 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, CSFB set a C$85.00 price target on Dollarama and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.08.
About Dollarama
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
See Also
- EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.