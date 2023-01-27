Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) CEO Maxwell Simkoff Sells 51,791 Shares of Stock

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 51,791 shares of Doma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total value of $28,485.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,173,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,395,406.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Maxwell Simkoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 19th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 18,079 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.53, for a total value of $9,581.87.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 26,387 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $14,248.98.

On Monday, December 5th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 72,546 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $29,743.86.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 24,552 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $12,521.52.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Maxwell Simkoff sold 10,719 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $5,359.50.

Doma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOMA opened at $0.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.98. Doma Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $4.13.

Institutional Trading of Doma

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $107.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. Doma had a negative return on equity of 84.07% and a negative net margin of 49.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOMA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Doma by 105.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Doma by 182.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 1,443,799 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Doma by 298.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,329,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 995,420 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Doma by 208.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 796,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 538,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Doma during the first quarter worth approximately $653,000. 36.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DOMA. Citigroup began coverage on Doma in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Doma to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Doma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Doma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.17.

Doma Company Profile

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

