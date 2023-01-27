Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Timothy H. Young Sells 15,000 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $346,050.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,108,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,583,361.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dropbox Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $25.81.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 74.21% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.45 million. Analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 233.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 71,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Dropbox by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

