Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Timothy H. Young Sells 15,000 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $346,050.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,108,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,583,361.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Dropbox Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $25.81.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 74.21% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.45 million. Analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dropbox (DBX)
- EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.