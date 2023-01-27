Duck Creek Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,376 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 163% compared to the average volume of 904 call options.

Duck Creek Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.73, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.57.

Institutional Trading of Duck Creek Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 36.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter valued at $51,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,119,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,011,000 after buying an additional 100,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 27.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 58,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

DCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

