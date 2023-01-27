Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) PT Raised to $84.00

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $83.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Duolingo from $119.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.44.

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $87.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $113.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -54.32 and a beta of -0.29.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.13. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $96.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Duolingo will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, SVP Natalie Glance sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $90,138.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,085 shares in the company, valued at $9,666,616.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, SVP Natalie Glance sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $90,138.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,085 shares in the company, valued at $9,666,616.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $818,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $5,890.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 208,082 shares of company stock worth $15,005,337 and have sold 33,806 shares worth $2,587,576. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,252,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,367,000 after acquiring an additional 183,200 shares during the period. Long Walk Management LP increased its holdings in Duolingo by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after buying an additional 38,250 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Duolingo by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Duolingo by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

