DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 678.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TI Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the second quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% in the third quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.79.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $73.73 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $84.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.21. The company has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.