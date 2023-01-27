Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Position Increased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 28,224 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 48,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 161,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVAX opened at $11.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 90.54%. The company had revenue of $167.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.99 million. Equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,915,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,414,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,915,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,414,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 52,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $650,983.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,763.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVAX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

