Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $12.88. 98,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 322,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.

A number of research firms have commented on DYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.15. On average, research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, Director Jason P. Rhodes purchased 934,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,016.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 934,581 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Mcneill sold 30,150 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $348,835.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes purchased 934,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,016.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 934,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,016.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,213 shares of company stock worth $500,690. 42.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,525,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,069,000 after purchasing an additional 50,569 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,746,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 568,533 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,497,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,020,000 after purchasing an additional 131,231 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,338,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,997,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 813,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 298,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

