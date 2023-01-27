EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.20% of EastGroup Properties worth $12,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 79.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of EGP stock opened at $166.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.15. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.47 and a 1-year high of $217.46.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.70.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Further Reading

