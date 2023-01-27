Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Raised to $132.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the game software company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $129.14 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $189,435.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $189,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,794,253 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

