Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Shares Up 4.3% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.3% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $498.99 and last traded at $498.88. 349,259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,192,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $478.52.

The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $576.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.84.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $702,000. Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $502.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $120.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. The firm supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey, connecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives.

