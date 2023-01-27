Emisphere Technologies (OTCMKTS:EMIS) versus Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Head to Head Survey

Emisphere Technologies (OTCMKTS:EMIS – Get Rating) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Emisphere Technologies and Paratek Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emisphere Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Paratek Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 1 3.50

Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 634.60%. Given Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Paratek Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Emisphere Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emisphere Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Paratek Pharmaceuticals $130.16 million 0.90 -$59.08 million ($1.70) -1.24

This table compares Emisphere Technologies and Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Emisphere Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Emisphere Technologies and Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emisphere Technologies N/A N/A N/A Paratek Pharmaceuticals -76.10% N/A -52.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.9% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 72.9% of Emisphere Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Paratek Pharmaceuticals beats Emisphere Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emisphere Technologies

Emisphere Technologies, Inc. operates as a commercial stage pharmaceutical and drug delivery company in the United States. The company offers oral Eligen B12 Rx, an oral formulation prescription medical food for use by B12 deficient individuals. It is also developing GLP-1, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and related conditions. The company's preclinical programs focus on the development of oral formulations for the treatment of diabetes; and products in the areas of cardiovascular, appetite suppression, and pain, as well as in the development and expansion of nutritional supplement products. It has license agreements with Novo Nordisk A/S to develop and commercialize oral formulations of GLP-1 receptor agonists in combination with Emisphere carriers, as well as to develop and commercialize oral formulations of Novo Nordisk's insulin using the company's Eligen Technology. The company was formerly known as Clinical Technologies Associates, Inc. and changed its name to Emisphere Technologies, Inc. in 1991. Emisphere Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Roseland, New Jersey.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. and Allergan plc; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and contract with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to support the development of NUZYRA for the treatment of pulmonary anthrax. In addition, it has license agreement with Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop, import, and sell the XERAVATM product, which is used for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections caused by bacteria. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

