Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 7,555 Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.15% of Iris Energy worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Iris Energy by 62,871.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,335,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $392,000. 14.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Iris Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Iris Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.16.

Iris Energy Price Performance

Iris Energy Profile

NASDAQ:IREN opened at $2.18 on Friday. Iris Energy Limited has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $17.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

(Get Rating)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IREN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.