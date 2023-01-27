Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 796 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 425,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,960,000 after purchasing an additional 50,392 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,230,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZM opened at $71.58 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.55 and a 1-year high of $156.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of -0.26.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Gregory Tomb sold 4,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $340,774.98. Following the transaction, the president now owns 28,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,808.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Gregory Tomb sold 4,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $340,774.98. Following the transaction, the president now owns 28,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,808.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $210,140.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,951 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.76.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

