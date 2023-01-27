Empowered Funds LLC Acquires New Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 41.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Lithia Motors by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Lithia Motors by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Lithia Motors by 34.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LAD. Benchmark reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.56.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $242.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.32 and a 200 day moving average of $234.40. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.00 and a 12 month high of $349.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

