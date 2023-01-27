Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Block by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Block by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Block from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.08.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $1,798,755.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at $24,706,072.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $174,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $1,798,755.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,706,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 287,537 shares of company stock worth $18,528,646 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $81.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.88 and its 200 day moving average is $67.02. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $149.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of -87.30, a P/E/G ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

