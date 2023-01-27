Empowered Funds LLC Buys New Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,871,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,145,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,910 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on UiPath from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on UiPath to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.97.

PATH stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.54.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $262.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.07 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 17.19% and a negative net margin of 34.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $25,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 444,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,466,002.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $25,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 444,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,466,002.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,515,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,457,103.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $366,669. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

