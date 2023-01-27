Empowered Funds LLC Cuts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Empowered Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 839 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. DA Davidson upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.78.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $498.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $485.53 and its 200-day moving average is $501.51. The company has a market cap of $221.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

