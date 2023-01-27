Empowered Funds LLC Grows Stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,774 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 67,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Progress Software in the third quarter valued at $608,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Progress Software in the second quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Progress Software in the second quarter valued at $352,000.

PRGS opened at $52.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.84 and a 200-day moving average of $48.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.05. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 15.79%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.41%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRGS. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,215 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $206,324.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,522.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,537,862. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

