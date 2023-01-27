Empowered Funds LLC Has $108,000 Stock Position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in OLO were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 12.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 12.3% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 20.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in OLO by 43.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24. Olo Inc. has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $19.30.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.59 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other OLO news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $26,307.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 97,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $692,459.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,738.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $26,307.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,384 shares in the company, valued at $904,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,874 shares of company stock valued at $740,034. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on OLO in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OLO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

