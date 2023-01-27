Empowered Funds LLC Has $263,000 Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in DocuSign by 963.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 43.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,143,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DOCU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.53. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $131.91.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

