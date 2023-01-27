Empowered Funds LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MELI. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.8% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.9% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BTIG Research raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,291.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,188.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,275.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $935.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $897.90.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

