Empowered Funds LLC Invests $311,000 in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,498 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 125.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth $36,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $103,673.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,043.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $328,017 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Twilio Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Twilio from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Twilio from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Twilio from $132.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.36.

Shares of TWLO opened at $59.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.40. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $233.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $983.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.