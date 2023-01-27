Empowered Funds LLC Invests $336,000 in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,377,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,973,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,881,000 after purchasing an additional 68,992 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $47.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.76. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $51.67.
CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $363.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.30 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
