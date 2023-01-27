Empowered Funds LLC Makes New $283,000 Investment in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in OneMain by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,646,000 after buying an additional 4,284,232 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,246,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,592,000 after purchasing an additional 282,640 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at $10,359,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,244,000 after purchasing an additional 174,300 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $42.83 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.31. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.72.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.28. OneMain had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMF. TheStreet upgraded shares of OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of OneMain to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

