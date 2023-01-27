Empowered Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,326,000 after purchasing an additional 484,674 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 114.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,778,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,039,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,823,000 after purchasing an additional 76,985 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 34.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,321,000 after purchasing an additional 726,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 26.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,584,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,561,000 after buying an additional 538,353 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $45.16 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $62.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average of $37.88.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.52.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

